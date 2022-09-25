🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Matt Anderson, President of Rising Light Ridge, said the new ministry campus in Bear Creek Township will be more than a camp and retreat center.

“It will be a place where the parents and siblings of our guests with physical, cognitive, emotional, socio-economic and traumatic challenges will be cared for, loved on, encouraged and refreshed,” Anderson said. “Our Respite Care program will provide an opportunity for families to have their own experiences, enjoying the beauty of nature and activities designed to allow for relaxation and foster connections with each other. The parents and siblings will experience a time of physical, spiritual and emotional renewal while their camper is enjoying their experience at Rising Light Ridge.”

Anderson said the Rising Light Ridge site off of White Haven Road is the result of the 2016 acquisition by the Tim Tebow Foundation of a magnificent 3000-acre property in Bear Creek Township, near Wilkes-Barre, made possible by “a generous donation intended to allow for the property to be used to advance God’s Kingdom and serve individuals and families faced with physical, cognitive, emotional and socio-economic challenges.”

“Rising Light Ridge will be a barrier free, year-round ministry campus serving individuals and families of all backgrounds and abilities together in a community of belonging,” Anderson said.

Anderson said 3% of the 3,000 acre site will be developed.

“The rest will remain in its pristine condition,” he said.

Anderson said there will be residential camping, weekend retreats, outdoor education programs, outdoor adventure elements, equine therapy and much more for participants of all backgrounds and abilities. Rising Light Ridge will serve children at-risk, foster care participants, those with cognitive and/or physical challenges, those who have experienced trauma, and veterans groups.

“The things that unite us are far more significant than the things that divide us,” Anderson said. “We are all God’s children — we all bear His image.”

Ellen M. Ferretti, Executive Director, North Branch Land Trust, said she looks forward “with excitement” to seeing the fulfillment of the Mission of Rising Light Ridge and seeking opportunities to work together as partners.

“North Branch Land Trust conserves the natural, working, and scenic landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that enrich our lives,” Ferretti said. “We’ve enjoyed working with the folks at Rising Light Ridge to amend the existing conservation easement on this beautiful property to accommodate both the future needs of the campus and our responsibilities as natural resource stewards and easement holder.”

• A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. at the Rising Light Ridge site.

Anderson explained that Rising Light Ridge seeks to serve each of its guests together in a community of belonging, which will emphasize ability rather than disability — focusing on the inherent value that “we all possess as image bearers and children of God.”

“Our year-round programming will include seasonal residential camping, weekend retreats, adaptive outdoor adventure courses, equine and canine programs, outdoor education, community-based programming opportunities and caregiver respite,” Anderson said. “Long term, Rising Light Ridge will provide occupational and vocational training and employment opportunities for individuals of all abilities.”

Anderson said Rising Light Ridge will expand the conversation around special needs to include physical and cognitive challenges, plus socio-economic, relational and traumatic challenges.

“Our guests will engage in programs that will challenge each at their level of ability, serving and learning from each other, reducing the misconceptions and fear of the unknown that currently impact the special needs community,” he said.

Anderson said a long-term strategic objective of Rising Light Ridge is to impact the narrative surrounding the way in which individuals with physical, cognitive, emotional, socio-economic and traumatic challenges are viewed and valued in society.

“We will seek to provide opportunities for business, church, school and community leaders to gain a better understanding of the challenges being faced and practical strategies to affect real change, removing barriers, expanding opportunities and creating communities of belonging in their businesses, schools, churches and communities,” Anderson said.

Anderson said Rising Light Ridge plans to begin programming, starting with rustic camping experiences with platform tent camping and outdoor activities and looks forward to expanding program offerings in the future as they press on toward their vision of constructing a fully accessible year-round ministry campus serving individuals of all abilities and backgrounds.

On the Rising Light Ridge website, a 13-year-old participant had this to say:

“I don’t feel joy at home or anywhere really, but I feel joy here.”

