🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — What started as a group of five local mayors getting together to talk has nearly tripled with more interested in joining.

Mayor George Brown Monday hosted a private meeting of the group in his office at City Hall, where it first met more than two years ago.

The group took shape in 2020 with the intent of providing a open forum for the municipal leaders to discuss common issues and use their combined influence on the state level.

“Because mayors see the value of working together for the common goal,” Brown said of the importance of the group. “Now we have 14 mayors that are signed up to be part of this group and we represent well over 2 million people.”

Mayors Kevin Coughlin of Nanticoke, Jeff Cusat of Hazleton and Mike Lombardo of Pittston, core members of the bi-partisan group, attended the meeting. Coughlin’s brother Frank, mayor of Plymouth, Jeff Coslett of Kingston and Brian Thomas of Forty Fort sat in too. They were to be joined by Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams and another core member, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

The group also counted the mayors of Carbondale, Allentown, Easton, Williamsport and Philadelphia as members. Brown added others have expressed an interest in joining. Topics discussed in previous meetings ranged from the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure and fireworks. Brown said charging stations for electric vehicles was something on hi.

“This is what’s going to save the area,” Frank Coughlin said of the cooperation and sharing of ideas among the participants.

Lombardo agreed and added they can speak from experience.

“When you sit here at the table with us, it doesn’t matter what party you are. Our issues are real issues that we face every day. And I think there’s some lessons to be learned,” Lombardo said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.