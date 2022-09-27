🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Zebulon Butler House, 313 S. River St. Parking is available in the Wilkes University parking lot at S. River and W. Ross streets.

Gordon Williams, board chairman of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, will discuss recent restoration efforts and future plans for the Butler house.

Wilkes-Barre District B Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance for neighborhood concerns and issues and lead a discussion on ideas for the Hazle Street Neighborhood Business District. The public is invited to attend.

For more information call Linda Joseph at (570) 823-0626.