🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Brandan Sorber, 28, of West Ridge Street, Newport Township, pled guilty to indecent assault for kissing a girl younger than 16 years old.

Sorber pled guilty to the charge before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Fairview Township police in court records say the girl’s mother reported in July 2020, she discovered inappropriate text messages on her daughter’s cellular phone with Sorber.

A search warrant was served for Sorber’s cellular phone resulting in a picture showing him kissing the girl and sexual related text messages, court records say.

Sorber is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 22.