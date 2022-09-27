🔊 Listen to this

Former college and NFL football star Tim Tebow poses with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown at Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking center of the Rising Light Ridge ministry campus in Bear Creek Township.

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Former college football and NFL star Tim Tebow on Tuesday said Rising Light Ridge, the new ministry campus in Bear Creek Township, will offer participants of all levels of abilities a chance to participate in activities they never had the opportunity to do before.

Then Tebow, founder of the foundation, offered why all those in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony were so important for that mission.

“Because of people like you, here at Rising Light Ridge, we will be able to do something about it and offer those activities to all who come here,” Tebow said. “For most of them, it will be the first time for them to use a zip-line or ride a horse or experience the beauty of the outdoors.”

When it came time for the ceremonial groundbreaking, about 25 supporters donned hard hats and grabbed shovels to break the ground. One shovel failed — Tebow’s.

“Is my shovel the only one that broke?” Tebow asked as he and the crowd roared with laughter — his shovel was bent almost in half.

Rising Light Ridge is building a barrier-free, year-round ministry campus serving individuals of all backgrounds and abilities in a physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually supportive community of belonging.

“Rising Light Ridge will be a place of purpose and belonging for so many people, and offer many first-time opportunities,” Tebow said. “Not just for an individual with disabilities to experience a zip-line or go on a hike, but maybe the first time for families to see their loved one celebrated and valued.”

Rising Light Ridge is constructing a fully accessible 110-acre campus in Bear Creek Township. The project is being completed in several phases over the next four years and will accommodate a welcome center and clinic, worship and arts center, cabins, dining hall, equine center, respite village and more.

“Programming will emphasize each individual’s unique, God-given abilities as well as their inherent value as His children and image-bearers, rather than focusing on disability or disadvantage,” said Rising Light Ridge President Matt Anderson.

Steve Biondo, president of the Tim Tebow Foundation, added, “We are so grateful to all of those who have gone before us and for those who have come alongside us to bring Rising Light Ridge to life. We pray that the Lord will lead our stewardship of His beautiful creation to impact lives for generations to come.”

Long-term plans for the community include the continuation and expansion of summer camp programming, weekend retreats, local community events and training and education programs designed to spark true change in how every individual is viewed and valued.

The campus will also serve as a place of respite and strengthening for families living with disability.

When fully realized, Rising Light Ridge will represent a tangible expression of each ministry focus of TTF by bringing Faith, Hope and Love through active ministry to the most vulnerable and marginalized; equipping future leaders, strengthening families and providing opportunities to rest and heal.

Anderson said the ministry campus will be more than a camp and retreat center.

“It will be a place where the parents and siblings of our guests with physical, cognitive, emotional, socio-economic and traumatic challenges will be cared for, loved on, encouraged and refreshed,” Anderson said. “Our Respite Care program will provide an opportunity for families to have their own experiences, enjoying the beauty of nature and activities designed to allow for relaxation and foster connections with each other. The parents and siblings will experience a time of physical, spiritual and emotional renewal while their camper is enjoying their experience at Rising Light Ridge.”

Of his foundation, Tebow said there are “five non-negotiables.”

• We are believers

• Everyone matters

• We’re on a rescue mission

• There’s power when we come together

• We can never forget why we are here

Tebow told the gathering that while he visited the Philippines years ago, he met a child who he described as “a throwaway” — forgotten and left to find his way.

“There will be no throwaways here,” Tebow said. “Everyone is worth fighting for. We are not about just talking about it — we are here to do something about it.”

Anderson said the Rising Light Ridge site off of White Haven Road is the result of the 2016 acquisition by the Tim Tebow Foundation of a 3000-acre property in Bear Creek Township, near Wilkes-Barre, made possible by “a generous donation intended to allow for the property to be used to advance God’s Kingdom and serve individuals and families faced with physical, cognitive, emotional and socio-economic challenges.”

“Rising Light Ridge will be a barrier free, year-round ministry campus serving individuals and families of all backgrounds and abilities together in a community of belonging,” Anderson said.

Anderson said 3% of the 3,000-acre site will be developed.

“The rest will remain in its pristine condition,” he said. “The things that unite us are far more significant than the things that divide us. We are all God’s children — we all bear His image.”

Anderson said a long-term strategic objective of Rising Light Ridge is to impact the narrative surrounding the way in which individuals with physical, cognitive, emotional, socio-economic and traumatic challenges are viewed and valued in society.

“We will seek to provide opportunities for business, church, school and community leaders to gain a better understanding of the challenges being faced and practical strategies to affect real change, removing barriers, expanding opportunities and creating communities of belonging in their businesses, schools, churches and communities,” Anderson said.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.