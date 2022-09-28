🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Wednesday said no one should feel like they have to stay in an abusive or dangerous situation to keep a roof over their head.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced $550,000 in federal funding will be awarded to Wilkes-Barre’s Domestic Violence Service Center to provide transitional housing assistance for area victims of domestic violence and their children. The funds will be disbursed by the Department of Justice Office on Violence and Against Women.

“The Domestic Violence Service Center is doing essential work to help victims and their children move forward with their lives with a roof over their heads,” Cartwright said. “I am grateful for their efforts, and I am proud to support this lifesaving funding in Congress.”

Paula M. Triano, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Service Center, said the center is appreciative of the funding, as requests for housing assistance and stability have exploded and lengths of stays expanded due to lack of safe available housing resources.

“The pandemic exacerbated an already insidious problem in our communities and funding will allow continuation of housing and support services for domestic violence victims and their children,” Triano said.

Since 1976, the Domestic Violence Service Center has offered free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children. Their services include a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention and supportive counseling.

The Center also offers court advocacy, community outreach, and life and parenting skills trainings and workshops to empower survivors in Luzerne and Carbon counties.

Administered by the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women, Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking Program provides funding to organizations that offer survivors a minimum of six months of housing support as well as support and follow up services.

The Office of Violence Against Women is granting 72 awards totaling $35.6 million for FY2022.

