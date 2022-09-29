Locomotive parts supplier PowerRail hosts open house, ribbon cutting at new Exeter HQ

The warehouse at PowerRail, Exeter, has locomotive parts stocked and ready to be shipped around the globe.

Paul Foster, president and CEO of PowerRail, addresses those in attendance for an open house at PowerRail on Wednesday, Sept. 28, just prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

President & CEO Paul Foster of PowerRail, cuts the ribbon at PowerRail’s world headquarters located at Susquehanna Avenue, Exeter, on Wednesday. Left to right: Ken Okrepkie, Ben Franklin Tech Partners of NEPA; John Morgan, Exeter Borough Council, state Sen. John Yudichak, state Sen. Lisa Baker, Exeter Mayor Denise Adams, Foster, Kendra Radle, Luzerne County Council/Exeter Borough, David Balent, Exeter Borough Council, state Rep. Aaron Kaufer.

EXETER — Just in case the name didn’t give you a clue what they do, the caboose should.

Mounted proudly outside PowerRail’s new global headquarters on Susquehanna Avenue in the borough, the bright blue railcar serves not just as a conversation piece, but a place for conversations.

Already, President & CEO Paul Foster said, guests from around the world have stopped by to visit the company — a world leader in engineering, manufacturing, and distribution of aftermarket locomotive parts — and to chat inside the restored Conrail caboose.

“Oh, they were very pleased, especially the Chinese visitors,” Foster said Wednesday during an interview aboard the caboose. “It’s nice for meetings and it’s casual. You can have some tea or coffee and have the chance to talk and take it from there.”

For Foster and PowerRail, though, yesterday offered a chance not just to show off the caboose, but to welcome the community to see their operation in the former Pride Mobility plant here.

While the transition from its former Duryea location was effectively completed over the summer, Foster and his team on Wednesday hosted a ribbon cutting and open house, with local, county, and state elected officials touring the plant.

That transition started to feel complete when the big blue caboose finally touched down in recent weeks.

“Everyone came out when they were putting it in and when it landed in its place, everyone started clapping, crying,” Foster said.

So far, the move has been a positive one, he said, and the future looks bright.

Founded in Wilkes-Barre in 2003, the company moved to Duryea in 2006, settling in on over seven acres of land.

As Foster told the Times Leader earlier this year, this latest move took PowerRail from roughly 90,000 square feet of space in Duryea to a 200,000-square-foot facility in Exeter.

PowerRail has five other facilities in the United States, partnerships in Canada, a service outfit in Germany, and a parallel company in Australia.

But Exeter is home, and Foster wanted to thank local and state officials on Wednesday for their support and assistance over the years, including leading up to the move.

As demand for PowerRail’s products grows, the added space has already begun to pay off.

“Last month our production was up 20%,” he said.

The company had 16 people when they moved to Duryea, left there with 111, and now have 148 employees, Foster added.

And they are looking for more.

“I’m looking to hire, to train,” Foster said. “Everything from welders, machinists, laborers, office help, sales, accounts payable/receivable.”

More information can be found at www.epowerrail.com.

Watch for more on this story in this weekend’s edition of our sister publication, The Sunday Dispatch.