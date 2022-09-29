🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — Rep. Karen Boback on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to designate a portion of U.S. Route 11, also known as Main Street, in Shickshinny, Luzerne County, as “The Honorable George C. Hasay Memorial Highway.”

Hasay, who died in February 2021, served 34 years as state representative for the 117th Legislative District. Boback now represents the district and was the prime sponsor of legislation to rename the highway.

“I am so pleased we can honor George Hasay in this way,” said Boback during the ceremony. “Now anyone who travels this section of highway will forever be reminded of his wonderful life of public service and dedication to the people of the 117th Legislative District.”

Hasay was first elected to the House in 1972 when he was only 23 years old. At that time, he was the youngest Pennsylvania state representative to ever serve.

As a legislator, Hasay was known for his work on the Conservation, Commerce and Rules committees, and for a willingness to “cross the aisle” to get things done.

He retired in 2006, but continued his civic duty of serving others through volunteering with numerous organizations.

Hasay’s widow, Nancy, attended, along with Hasay’s brother, John. Others who took part included Reps. David Millard, R-Columbia; Tina Pickett, R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna; Robert Schnee, R-Drums; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; former state Rep. Scot Chadwick; U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas; Ed Dauch, American Legion Post 495, Shickshinny; and Brenda Zablotsky, Hasay’s former Harrisburg secretary.

A sign with the highway’s new name was unveiled during the ceremony.

