WILKES-BARRE — A district justice Thursday dismissed an animal cruelty charge filed against Darren Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, saying it was a duplicate of another charge thrown out in Luzerne County Central Court last month.

District Justice Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre held a brief hearing prior to announcing his decision. Cronauer said he reviewed the cases and determined the summary citation in front of him was based on the incident from Aug. 1-2 that was the “same incident” in the other criminal complaint.

However, the complaint was for an incident observed and videoed by a Wilkes University employee on Aug. 3 , showing Snyder stopping while walking his two dogs, yanking a leash and lifting the smaller of animal off the ground. The video also showed Snyder kicking both dogs.

At the Sept. 13 hearing before District Justice Andrew Barilla in Central Court, Snyder’s attorney Nicole Thompson Lermitte said he was disciplining the dogs. After viewing the video Barilla dismissed the charge filed by Wilkes-Barre police.

In arguing for dismissal by Cronauer, Lermitte said the case had already been decided by Barilla.

There was no video for Cronauer to view.

Wilkes University police officer James Touey told Cronauer the citation was for a different incident than the one argued in Central Court on Sept. 13. But Touey said he would leave it to Cronauer to decide on the outcome.

Snyder and Lermitte declined to comment after the hearing.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.