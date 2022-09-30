‘Red, White, and BLUE Brunch’ set for Oct. 9 in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Luzerne County Democratic Committee’s “Red, White, and BLUE Brunch” on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, East Market Street.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, state Sen. Marty Flynn, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and all Democratic candidates for state and federal office will also attend.

The ticketed event is open to all supporters of Shapiro in Luzerne County, as well as all counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The Red, White and BLUE Brunch” is the first major public event held by the Luzerne County Democratic Committee since January 2020, officials said.

The event will feature a full brunch buffet followed by the program featuring Shapiro. Yard signs and other items for all Luzerne County Democratic candidates will also be available at no charge.

Tickets for the event are $45 per person and can be purchased online through the Luzerne County Democratic Party Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LuzerneCountyDems/ or website: www.luzernecountypadems.com.

To purchase tickets or tables of 10 by check, mail to: Luzerne County Democratic Committee, 60 Public Square, Suite 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Make checks payable to: Luzerne County Democratic Committee – Memo line: brunch. Checks can also be dropped off at the same address, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Deadline for ticket sales is Wednesday, Oct. 5.

For reservations and more information contact: [email protected]