Dorothy Krugel, center, talks with fellow Pat Hoovler while hugging staffer Rawlyn Michaels at Allied Services Meade Street senior care campus Thursday. several health care advocates and politicians visited the facility to show appreciation those who care for the elderly and to show the importance of having enough such workers.

WILKES-BARRE — They held a press conference outside, but the real action was inside. Well, more exactly, virtual reality action.

“Look at the butterflies!”

“Where are the elephants?” “You have to look around to find them.”

“You can’t go fishing, Dorothy!”

During a media event Thursday, some residents at Allied Services’ Meade Street skilled nursing and personal care campus got to don virtual reality goggles and experience scenes like elephants strolling across a grassy savanna, a rapid explosion of fireworks across a nighttime horizon, and the aforementioned butterflies and fish. They acted as though they were really there, pointing, turning their heads and craning their necks, smiles and even a few laughs gracing their still visible mouths.

The virtual bonanza was demonstrated after a string of health care supporters and local politicians held a media conference under the roof of a large gazebo outside the facility, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association’s annual “Day of Caring event.” The Association bills itself as the state’s “leading advocacy association, representing Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents and their providers of care.

The goal was to spotlight careers in long-term care and show appreciation for frontline workers, particularly in the wake of problems created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allied Services touted the investments made in the senior care campus to benefit residents, while PHCA President and CEO Zach Shamberg spoke of the importance of maintaining quality staff for vulnerable seniors.

“This small gesture could not possibly express the level of gratitude and appreciation we all have for the men and women on the frontlines of the pandemic, and the care they provide each and every day,” Shamberg said in a media release accompanying the event. “We are here today to remind our frontline caregivers that even though they may no longer hear ‘healthcare heroes” wherever they go, what they’ve done throughout the pandemic is nothing short of heroic.”

Once inside, the visitors gathered around the residents interacting with the staff before enjoying the far-away sights through the high tech headsets. Then they served a catered lunch — though at least one woman wanted to stay inside the immersive world of virtual reality.

“Do you want to come back to the dining room for lunch?” Staffer Nicole Sworen asked Dorothy Krugel.

“Just give me five more minutes,” The sexagenarian said with a smile from behind the goggles.

