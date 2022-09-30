Governor tours Kiddie Space Heights in city

🔊 Listen to this

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski told a few stories at Kiddie Space Heights early learning center Thursday, getting a laugh from Mayor George Brown, Sen. Marty Flynn and Gov. Tom Wolf.

Samantha Danko of Nanticoke tells how the child care tax credit program has helped her and her children.

Gov. Tom Wolf discusses his 25 million child care tax credit program at Kiddie Space Heights on Amber Lane Thursday, as Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Sen. Marty Flynn look on.

Gov. Tom Wolf discusses his 25 million child care tax credit program at Kiddie Space Heights on Amber Lane Thursday. Looking on, from left, are Mayor George Brown, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Sen. Marty Flynn.

Gov. Tom Wolf arrives at Kiddie Space Heights on Amber Lane Thursday and is greeted by Sudie Dinofrio, executive director of the Child Development Council, and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said his $25 million child care tax credit program is just a start.

“But it’s a good start,” Wolf said on a visit to Kiddie Space Heights on Amber Lane with Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

Wolf and Snead were joined by State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, to spotlight the governor’s $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children.

Wolf said at least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.

“Pennsylvania’s hard-working families deserve the chance to succeed,” Wolf said. “That’s why I created this child care tax credit program. With some money back in their pockets, they can work or go back to school while ensuring their children are thriving at a quality child care center.”

Wolf said he secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Modeled after the federal child care tax credit program, this state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program. The state child care tax credit is for 30% of the federally approved expense.

Pennsylvanians paying for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes starting in 2023.

Families could be eligible for:

• $180 (one child) or $360 (two or more children) for households earning above $43,000, or

• $315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children) for households earning less than $43,000.

“High-quality early education programs help build a foundation for children’s learning and development, and for parents, knowing that they can afford high quality, reliable care for their children while they are working is immeasurable,” said Snead. “This tax credit will help ease the affordability burden on lower income, working families, and we must do everything we can to continue supporting parents and children in the commonwealth so they can continue to benefit from the incredible, life-shaping work our child care industry does every day.”

Wolf was welcomed to Kiddie Space Heights by Sudie Dinofrio, executive director at Child Development Council (CDC), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Dinofrio said CDC operates six early learning centers in Luzerne County and one in Wyoming County, serving nearly 500 children between the ages of six weeks to 13 years. Kiddie Space Heights has 47 children enrolled, Dinofrio said.

“We thank Gov. Wolf for his support since he first took 0ffice,” Dinofrio said. “Our youngest and most vulnerable children are learning and being helped in our centers.”

Wolf said early learning centers allow parents and caregivers to go to work, so the families can have some financial stability.

“Early learning centers like this one assure that our children will get a good start in life,” Wolf said.

Samantha Danko, 47 of Nanticoke, said the tax credits she’s received have helped her and her three children ages 8, 10 and 12.

“The tax credits come as welcome relief to many hardworking families,” Danko said.

Wolf said support for the childcare industry is key to ensure every opportunity for working families to achieve success has been steadfast.

In addition to being important to the workforce and economy by ensuring parents and caregivers the opportunity to work or go to school, Wolf said centers for early childhood education provide pre-k programming proven to help children perform better in school and see higher graduation rates while developing necessary social and emotional skills to succeed in the classroom and beyond.

Over the last eight years, Wolf said his administration has:

• Increased Pre-K Counts enrollment by more than 18,100 slots and increased funding by $205 million (211%).

• Increased Head Start Supplemental enrollment by more than 3,400 slots and increased funding by $185 million (125%).

• Increased Child Care Works enrollment to 120,000 in 2022-23, up from 105,600 in 2014-15 and increased funding from $744 million to more than $1.25 billion in 2022-23.

• Issued more than $1.5 billion in federal COVID relief funding to support Pennsylvania’s childcare industry.

Before leaving Kiddie Space Heights, Wolf interacted with some of the children, who were eager to show off their art work and to tell the governor how much fun they have at the center.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.