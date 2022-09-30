🔊 Listen to this

Police have closed North River Street due to a reported police-related shooting in front of Old Tyme Charley’s bar early this morning.

PLAINS TWP. — At least one person is confirmed dead in a state police related shooting outside Old Tyme Charley’s on North River Street early Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources say a man was inside the tavern causing trouble and left as a state trooper was first to arrive at the scene. The man got into a Ford F250 pickup truck and accelerated at the trooper who responded with firing shots, sources said.

Three neighbors said they heard 15 to 20 shots at about 1:30 a.m. quickly followed by an “army of police and emergency vehicles.”

The Ford truck crashed into a utility pole that toppled onto the truck’s extended cab with the rear driver’s side striking the building. Multiple bullet holes were observed in the front passenger side window and around the door frame as the rear passenger side window was smashed exposing a child’s safety seat.

A state police cruiser appeared to have crashed into a Toyota SUV in the parking lot. Both vehicles including the Ford were towed from the scene.

Troopers with the state police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene placing evidence markers on the ground where shell casings were removed.

Video taken by a neighbor shows black smoke coming from the wrecked Ford next to the tavern with emergency vehicles at the scene.

Crews from Verizon removed the utility pole from the Ford before it was towed. Its front under carriage was severely damaged with the front passenger side wheel becoming detached.

North River Street between Mack and West Carey streets was closed for several hours as the scene was processed.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and state police say they may release information about the incident later today.

Check back for updates as they become available.