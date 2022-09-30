🔊 Listen to this

HUNTINGTON TWP. — State police at Shickshinny charged a man with sexually assaulting a girl when he was a teenager nearly 27 years ago.

Adam James Bach, 43, of Main Road, Hunlock Township, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Bach strongly denied the allegations during an interview with state police investigators in March.

State police took a complaint from a woman in 2018 who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Bach when she was 7-years-old in 1995. Bach is known to the woman.

She told state police investigators Bach was 16 at the time and staying over her house as his parents went on vacation.

As they slept in the same bed, she told investigators Bach sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

When the girl’s mother would walk into the room or walk passed her bedroom, she claimed Bach placed his hand over her mouth, court records say.

She reported the alleged incident in 2018 as she felt the need to say something.

Investigators revisited the case earlier this year.

During an interview with Bach, he denied sexually assaulting the girl and hadn’t spoken with the girl since the late 1990s due to conflicts within the family.

Bach said he would never assault a woman and is not that type of guy, court records say.