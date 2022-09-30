🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Kordek and Daniel Rosado were going over their to-do list Friday morning in preparation of their long drive to Florida where they will join other Red Cross volunteers in helping victims of Hurricane Ian.

Kordek, of Mountain Top, and Rosado, of Scranton, have been volunteering for the Red Cross for years and they know why it’s important to make the drive to Orlando to help where they can.

Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter Executive Director Sherry Nealon said the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is sending more volunteers and supplies, like comfort kits and blankets, to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. She said more than 33,000 Red Cross volunteers are already on the scene throughout the affected area in Florida and more are on the way.

Nealon said Red Cross also provides cell phone charging stations to assure people can get in touch with family members.

The local Red Cross facility is at 256 North Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre.

“Our region has 10 volunteers down there and 10 more on stand-by,” Nealon said. “Mike and Daniel are heading down today with one of our emergency vehicles.”

Nealon said Red Cross chapters across the country are at the ready as the national Red Cross identifies who to mobilize and when.

“This is our life,” Nealon said. “It’s what we do whenever a disaster strikes.”

Rosado, a general contractor and a Red Cross volunteer for six years, said his role is “feeding supervisor.” He said he will visit shelters and assess the needs of clients, as well as volunteer workers. Rosado recently returned from California where Red Cross volunteers assisted in supporting those battling wild fires. He also volunteered in Kentucky when flooding occurred there.

“Ten years ago, I saw my parents volunteer when Hurricane Sandy hit,” Rosado said. “Six years ago, I decided it was time for me to get involved. It’s a great feeling to be able to help people with no expectation of getting anything back other than the satisfaction of helping others. It’s the best feeling you can ever have.”

Kordek said he has been volunteering with Red Cross for five years.

“My feeling is if you can help, you should help,” said Kordek, who is retired.

Rosado and Kordek said they expect to see a lot of devastation in Florida and a lot of people needing help.

“That’s why we’re driving there today,” Kordek said.

Nealon said the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region helps people to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters big and small. Each year the organization provides assistance following more than 2,200 area disasters, most of which are home fires.

The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter serves residents of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne Counties. With a population of nearly 1 million people, the chapter provides food and shelter in emergencies, assists members of our armed forces and their families, teaches lifesaving skills, collects lifesaving blood, and so much more.

All American Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

