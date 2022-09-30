🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A former Exeter woman allegedly embezzled approximately $2 million from her former employer to pay for Disney time shares and vacations, personal expenses and her child’s college tuition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a criminal information was filed against Catherine Latoski, 52, of Davenport, Fla., indicating she will plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment in addition to supervised release and a fine.

Latoski, the former director of accounting at Penn Foster Inc., used corporate credit cards to pay her personal expenses from November 2016 through her termination in June 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. She created false entries in the company’s books and records to conceal the expenses and pay off the credit card charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Five Disney timeshares purchased by Latoski with the stolen funds and held in the names of family members will be forfeited, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo is prosecuting the case investigated by the FBI.

— Staff Report