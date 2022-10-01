🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A historic railroad site has new life, keeping with the tradition of being a hub for commerce.

On Friday, Biznes Hub held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of their grand opening at 120 Page Ave., Kingston, where a railroad roundhouse used to operate.

Built and designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the owners of Biznes Hub described it as is “a premier privately funded business and hobbyist center.”

Biznes Hub has thee shop sizes — 800, 1000, and 1250 square feet. They have large bathrooms, front and rear main doors, a 12×12 garage door, 200-amp electric service, high-efficiency heat and air conditioning, and polished concrete floors — all for under a $1 per square foot.

The Biznes Hub tagline is “the new Main Street” and they have every bit of what a Main Street has and more — including an abundance of parking.

Biznes Hub owners said they are building a family of “like-minded” people at the new location. They are within the main shopping district of the area and they said they are thrilled with the tremendous response and support.

The owners said they couldn’t have chosen a better town to build in, having looked at locations from Hazleton to Dunmore and decided that Kingston is the place to be — “a commerce-friendly town.”

If you’re a serious start-up, hobbyist, or entrepreneur, or are looking for a studio space or a second location, or are a food truck, in the trades, or an auto/motorcycle company, you name it, Biznes Hub invites all to visit and take a tour of the facility.

Biznes Hub also has a group of self-made entrepreneurs with valuable experience who are interested in mentorship, and they will be having regular roundtable meetings.

Biznes Hub will also be hosting a Car & Motorcycle Show on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support Whisker’s World Cat Rescue.

For more information on the event, call — 570-823-2101 — or e-mail at — [email protected]

