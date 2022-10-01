🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College has earned accreditation for its two newest engineering offerings, the civil and mechanical engineering programs, from the Engineering Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), Inc.

The two programs were launched in the 2017-18 academic year. The expansion of the engineering program was done in tandem with the purchase and renovation of the venerable Spring Brook Water Company building on Franklin Street into the Mulligan Center for Engineering. The work done to maintain the historic look of the building has received preservation awards.

The new four-year degree programs were intended to complement the existing “3+2” dual degree program that allows students to complete three years of pre-engineering at King’s and two years of specialized study with the University of Notre Dame or Washington University in St. Louis.

“Receiving our ABET accreditation is the next meaningful step in the process of building our new engineering programs and signals that what we’ve built is not only successful but also has longevity,” Engineering Department Chair Paul Lamore said in a media release.

Our engineering program has rapidly grown since its introduction in 2017, and we expect it will continue to grow with this accreditation,” added College President The Rev. Thomas Looney. “I am so grateful to Father Jack Ryan, my predecessor, for his vision and bold initiative in starting an engineering program at King’s. It has been a significant addition to our academic offerings and supports our vision of forming graduates who will mobilize their talents for the common good.”

The 10-year accreditation is retroactive from Oct. 1, 2018 and runs through Sept. 30, 2028. The media release notes King’s is one of only three Catholic institutions in Pennsylvania to have multiple engineering programs accredited through ABET, an accredited business school, and nationally accredited health science programs.

