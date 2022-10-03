🔊 Listen to this

Aaron Judge has hit 61 home runs this season, tying him for the American League record with Roger Maris, who broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60 homers in 1961.

When Judge does break Maris’ record — and I sure hope he does — it should be the Major League record because, like Maris, Judge accomplished this without the help of performance enhancing drugs.

If the record books want to acknowledge what Bonds and Sosa and McGuire did with their pumped up bodies, so be it. But for baseball purists, the real record should belong to guys like Maris and Judge.

Now, you can make the argument that every era of baseball has been unique with different circumstances that could be factored into the authentication of real, meaningful records.

No doubt Babe Ruth was a real slugger, and he piled up incredible statistics that put him way above his peers. But Ruth played against only Caucasian players. He did not play against African Americans or Hispanics. So one could argue that his numbers might have been less had he played against the very best players of his time.

Like Maris and Judge have.

Bonds, Sosa and McGuire did play against the best players of their time, but they were “enhanced” by their use of PEDs. So again, one could argue that their numbers might be less if they stayed way from those PEDs.

As we who are old enough to remember recall, Maris’ 61 HR record had an asterisk (*) next to it because Roger played in a 162-game season, as opposed to Ruth’s 154 game season.

I can live with asterisks. But records are and should be revered. Put an asterisk next to Bonds, Sosa and McGuire, but not Maris or Judge. It’s just how I feel.

As you can see in the attached photo, my dad and I were always comfortable in Yankee Stadium. And mom always loved the Yanks as well. She took the picture and she always said the guy over my right shoulder reminded her of Mickey Mantle.

This was the original Yankee Stadium — the 82,000-seat capacity mammoth park with the monuments in center field that Mantle and others had to get around to field balls hit way out there. That stadium had what the new Yankee Stadium does not have — character. Odd dimensions, short distances down both lines and, of course, monuments in center field.

Weekend trips to the Bronx were always fun. We stayed at the Stadium Motor Lodge every time we went to see the Yanks play and many players, and announcers stayed there as well. We often had breakfast with a Yankee player, like Tony Kubek or Clete Boyer or Joe Pepitone. Announcer Mel Allen was always around and often stopped to chat.

These were the golden days of Yankees baseball. They seemed to always win the pennant and World Series. We were seldom disappointed when we went there for a weekend series. Especially when “The Mick” knocked one out of the park.

Through the decades, there have been many character issues with players. The Yankees have had their share. But back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the Yankees always came to play, and it seemed like they always did what they had to do to win.

Aaron Judge has had a remarkable and historic season this year. This kid has done everything possible to win games for the Yankees, and he’s done it with style and class. He reminds us of Derek Jeter — team first, always.

That’s why I’m rooting for Judge to break Maris’ record. Judge deserves this. He certainly has proven to Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman that he is worth far more than what they offered him before the season.

The big question will soon be answered — will Judge forgive and forget the way he was treated, or will he seek employment elsewhere?

I’m not sure Steinbrenner and Cashman will pony-up the big bucks Judge deserves. And that is a shame. But the bigger shame is that the Yankee hierarchy doesn’t seem to value all that Judge brings to the table beyond his incredible production on the field — his leadership, his class, his attitude, his example, his respect, his Jeter-like image, his incredible fan appeal.

Judge walks and talks like a real Yankee should. It’s clear to anyone who has watched him play this year and throughout his career.

Yes, I am a Yankee fan since birth. I am also an Aaron Judge fan. Look what he has done to bring fans back to the game.

And if the Yankees can’t see the value in keeping Judge for the rest of his career, shame on them.

If Aaron Judge is not a Yankee going forward, I can’t — and won’t — root for them.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.