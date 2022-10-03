🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — State police at Shickshinny are searching for Leona Sherrick, 75, who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Sherrick was last heard from on Thursday, Sept. 29, and has not been seen since, state police said.

Sherrick is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sherrick is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117 or 911.