WILKES-BARRE —Pennsylvania-based roots rock band, The Badlees, will be celebrating the release of their new record on Dec. 23, right in the heart of downtown at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, and their bringing some other local names along for the party.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and early-birds can enjoy Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen and Joe Burke & Co., before the headliners, with more than 30 years of industry experience, take to the stage later on in the night.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org, or charged by phone at 570-826-1100. Pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.