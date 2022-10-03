🔊 Listen to this

Bottled water and non-perishable food items are being collected by AMP through Wednesday, and the supplies are expected to be delivered to hurricane victims in Florida by the end of the week.

LEHMAN TWP. — As the world witnesses the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, one local business — and volunteers from one of our area’s most beloved institutions — are chipping to send aid down to the victims of the storm.

AMP Global Strategies has set up a donation drive at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, 3605 State Route 118, to collect water and non-perishable food items to ship down to Florida for those who are in desperate need of supplies.

“We’re happy to be able to help,” said Alan Pugh, from AMP and also the president of the Luzerne County Fair’s executive board. “We were paying attention to the storm, some of the devastation is extreme. … We started making some calls down there to see if anything was needed.”

With the help of a team of volunteer board members from the Luzerne County Fair, the wheels were set in motion to collect as many supplies as possible, with the aim of getting them delivered down to Florida by the end of the week.

One of the volunteers, Amanda Faneck, said that the goal is to fill at least one tractor trailer with supplies, including water and non-perishable food, with more trucks at the ready if need be.

“It’s absolutely imperative to get involved,” Faneck said. “So many people don’t have a home or anything to go to right now, they lost everything.”

The donation drive started on Sunday, continued on Monday and will be open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday, both days from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

In addition to the food and water, AMP is also accepting monetary donations that could be made online at yourdash365.org.

One other volunteer from the Luzerne County Fair’s executive board noted that the board members were all part of various service organizations in the Back Mountain, so to jump in and help out those in need is second nature to this group.

“We belong to service organizations. This is what we do,” the volunteer said. “If it’s not in our own backyard, we could lend a hand elsewhere.”