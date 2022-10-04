🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — Upset about the response by police for a loud television inside a neighbor’s apartment, a man initiated a scuffle grabbing at an officer’s Taser later Monday night.

Julius E. Zuckerwar, 60, of McAlpine Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charge two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of disarming a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a loud noise complaint at 628 McAlpine St. just before 11 p.m. Officers discovered a television playing loudly in an apartment and asked the tenant to turn it down.

As officers were leaving, Zuckerwar emerged from his apartment upset about the police response.

Zuckerwar was told Avoca does not have a noise ordinance and if he kept calling 911, he would be arrested, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Zuckerwar charged at two officers before turning and attempting to run back into his apartment.

Officers caught up to Zuckerwar who resisted arrest and grabbed an officer’s hand and Taser attempting to take the weapon, the complaint says.

Zuckerwar was stunned by a Taser during the scuffle with officers.

One officer was struck in the hand, arm and legs by Zuckerwar, the complaint says.