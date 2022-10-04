🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — Police in Hughestown and the City of Pittston charged a man after he allegedly stalked and terrorized his ex-wife.

David William Nelson, 51, address unknown, stalked the woman at a residence on Mill Street, Pittston, on Sunday and at a residence on Rock Street in Hughestown on Saturday, according to court records.

Police in Hughestown allege Nelson smashed windows on a vehicle parked behind the Rock Street home.

Nelson was arraigned on two sets of complaints charging him with a total of three counts of stalking, two counts of loitering and prowling at night, and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for a lack of $35,000 total bail.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police in Hughestown responded to the home on Rock Street at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday where Nelson smashed windows on a vehicle. Nelson’s ex-wife was inside the home at the time.

She told police she went to the Rock Street home for safety as she claimed Nelson attempted to enter her residence on Mill Street in Pittston.

After the alleged disturbance in Hughestown, Nelson again showed up at the woman’s home in Pittston where he banged on the door attempting to enter at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police canvassed the neighborhood eventually communicating with Nelson via video call when he called the woman.

During the video call, Nelson challenged police to “come find him,” the complaint says.

Police said Nelson allegedly attempted to video call the woman more than 35 times and sent her harassing text messages.