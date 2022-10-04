WVIA will broadcast the 2022 8th Congressional District debate live from the WVIA studios in Pittston, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

PITTSTON — WVIA will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate live from the WVIA Studios on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

The debate will simulcast live on WVIA-TV and WVIA Radio and will livestream on WVIA’s Facebook and Youtube channels as well as at wvia.org.

The live debate for the 8th Congressional District will feature incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and Republican challenger Jim Bognet of Butler Township.

Information on Matt Cartwright can be found at — https://www.cartwrightcongress.com.

Information on Jim Bognet can be found at — https://www.bognetforcongress.com.

The producer and moderator of the debate will be WVIA’s Larry Vojtko.

The three-member panel for the debate includes Roger DuPuis, News Editor for the Times Leader.

WVIA Radio can be found at 89.9 FM in Northeastern PA, 99.3 FM in Allentown, 105.7 FM in Bethlehem, 90.3 FM in Clarks Summit, 100.1 FM (WVBU) in Lewisburg, 89.7 FM (WVYA) in Williamsport, 89.3 FM in south central PA, 88.3 FM in Mainesburg, 91.5 FM (WPAU) in the Pocono Mountains Lake region, 94.9 FM in Pottsville, 97.5 FM in Selinsgrove, 94.3 FM in Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg, 105.7 FM in Sunbury, and 103.5 FM in Wellsboro.

WVIA Radio can also be heard via an online stream at http://www.wvia.org/radio/listen-live/.

Bill O’Boyle

William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.