🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Swoyersville man arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to spend up to five years in federal prison.

Michael Marchese, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Marchese previously pled guilty to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine in Luzerne County in 2020.

Marchese was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in May 2020.

Court records say police were conducting surveillance of an apartment in the 200 block of Watkins Street, Swoyersville. Two people who exited the apartment were stopped.

Authorities in court records say a quantity of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop.

A search warrant was executed at Marchese’s residence resulting in the discovery and seizure of quantities of methamphetamine, a scale, packaging materials and $2,245, according to a news release from Karam.

Swoyersville police assisted in the search of the apartment.