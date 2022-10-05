🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Luzerne County detectives arrested a man from West Pittston on allegations he downloaded videos and images of child sexual abuse materials.

Paul Strok, 55, of 124 Delaware Ave., was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of possession of child pornography, dissemination of images and videos of children engaged in sex act and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Strok blamed an addiction to illegal substances.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 15 that six videos of suspected child sexual abuse materials were uploaded linked to an email and cellular phone number assigned to Strok.

A search warrant was executed at Strok’s apartment early Wednesday morning.

During an interview with detectives, Strok claimed his Yahoo! email was shut down several months ago and he gave away his cellular phone to a friend.

Strok admitted he prefers females in the area of 18 to 20 years old and favors women of Asian descent.

Detectives in the complaint say the videos involved in the CyberTip were Asian.

Strok claimed he has a drug problem and sometimes gets “(Expletive) up,” acknowledging he has an addiction to “young kids” but doesn’t like it, the complaint says.

Strok told detectives, the complaint says, he would use key words to search for videos of children involved in sex acts and admitted to downloading videos involving young girls.