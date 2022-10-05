🔊 Listen to this

The Times Leader executive management team listens to a presentation at Wednesday’s Luzerne Foundation Nonprofit Forum at The Woodlands. From Left: Joe Soprano, Executive Editor; John F. Nolan, Circulation Marketing and Sales Specialist; Diane McGee, Advertising Manager; Marc Couchot, Director of Operations; and Kerry Miscavage, Publisher.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation’s Profit Forum was held Wednesday at the Woodlands Inn, with more than 30 local non-profits offering presentations in “Shark Tank” style to the Foundation’s Board for the chance of receiving grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Every year, local organizations gather at the Nonprofit Forum sponsored by The Luzerne Foundation. Each organization is given five minutes to present its background and mission, and how it is addressing the community’s needs.

Nonprofits attending the Forum work in the seven areas served by the Foundation: Arts & Culture, Education & Scholarships, Health & Wellness, Historic Preservation & the Environment, Neighborhoods & Community Development, Social Services, and Youth Issues.

The Grants Committee of The Foundation selects a few of the nonprofits to receive grants after their presentations. Although not every organization can receive grants at the Forum, they all have a great opportunity to find new donors through The Luzerne Foundation’s network of fundholders, organizations, individuals, and other foundations who are interested in their cause.

As part of the event, Times Leader Media Group will be giving away $10,000 from our Book of Dreams Fund of the Luzerne Foundation during the forum.

We will bring you more from the forum online this afternoon, as well as in Thursday’s edition of the Times Leader.

