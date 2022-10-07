🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Figuratively speaking, Jerry Campbell has run into a brick wall trying to get the one connected to his historic house downtown repaired.

There’s no disputing who’s at fault. The hangup is the estimate of $8,000 Campbell received to rebuild the section of the wall connected to his 127-year-old house on South Franklin Street.

“It has a great history,” Campbell said Wednesday, providing a brief biography of its architect, Thomas Podmore, an Englishman who migrated to New York City in the 1880s before moving to Wilkes-Barre where he worked designing houses and buildings that still stand in the Wyoming Valley.

“They think it’s just an old house. They don’t care,” Campbell said

It’s been six weeks since the chute of a concrete truck struck the wall located on West South Street, leaving a jagged crack and jarring loose seven courses of red brick atop the end pier. The accident happened when a concrete sidewalk was being poured for a Wilkes University streetscape project.

Having trouble reaching a resolution Campbell contacted next door neighbor attorney Al Flora Jr., who expressed similar frustrations about the delay. Flora said his demand of attorney Michael Mey, who represents contractor Kriger Construction Co. of Scranton was straightforward.

“Send me a release and a check. That’s all we want,” Flora said Thursday.

Flora said Panzitta Enterprises Inc. of Wilkes-Barre submitted the estimate and has the expertise. Flora said he and Campbell rejected Kriger’s offer to do the repairs.

“My client is not going to allow Kriger to fix that wall. We don’t believe Kriger is qualified to do historic preservation,” Flora said.

Mey Thursday said Kriger has acknowledged it’s responsible for the damage. But the matter of cost has been a sticking point.

“We’re waiting for estimates from two reputable masons to see what the cost for repairs would be. Whatever those costs would be, Kriger would pay,” Mey said.

Flora said he did not want to drag out the dispute by going to small claims court and contemplated requesting Wilkes to take the repair cost out of the retainage it’s holding until Kriger completes the streetscape project.

“It’s going to take 30 days to get a hearing,” Flora said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.