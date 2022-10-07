🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced for his role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township more than two years ago.

Taquil Lashemel Baley, 22, of Hutson Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to 36 months in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program with the first 12 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Baley was sentenced on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.

Hanover Township police in court records say Baley exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 30, near the gasoline pump islands of Starr Convenient Mart, South Main Street, on Aug. 6, 2020.

Macon, formerly of Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, was sentenced by Vough on Aug. 4 to 12 years, six months to 25 years in state prison on charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.

— Ed Lewis