WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man accused of sending nude pictures of himself and soliciting sex from a girl was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Brandon Joseph Smith, 27, to one year, nine months to three years, six months in state prison followed by three years probation on charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and possessing child pornography. Smith pled guilty to the charges June 21.

Newport Township police and Luzerne County detectives arrested Smith in January after an investigation revealed he had been having inappropriate contact with a minor female.

Smith was aware he was twice the girl’s age and sent her multiple explicit images of himself and offered the girl cash and gifts in exchange for nude photos and sex acts from her, according to court records.

— Ed Lewis