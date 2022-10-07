Asher Dicton, 10, in remission from leukemia

Young singers from the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Chorus attended the Asher Stronger Shabbat service, during which they sang the Misheberach song for healing. Afterward, they enjoyed a reception in the vestry at Temple Israel.

Gerri Kaplan, coordinator of the Asher Strong Shabbat and assistant principal of the Midrasha Religious School, is in the center of a group hug with guest of honor Asher Dicton, at right, and her daughter Sofia.

Two years ago the slogan was “Asher Strong,” as friends of a Kingston boy welcomed him home after he spent months in Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Last week the slogan was “Asher Stronger,” as Asher Dicton, now 10 years old and in remission from T-cell lymphoma and leukemia, prayed alongside Rabbi Larry Kaplan during a special “Asher Stronger Shabbat” service at Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre.

“We need to be thankful for everything in life, even for the mundane stuff like getting up in the morning,” the rabbi explained before Asher began a prayer of gratitude for many things.

“For giving us the ability to see … for releasing the oppressed … for providing for our daily needs,” Asher prayed, standing on the bima, or raised platform. “ … for giving our people courage … for giving strength to those who are weary.”

Courage and strength were two gifts Asher and his family — mom Rebecca, dad Anthony and little sister Eden — have exemplified in abundance during the difficult past few years, during which Asher learned to walk again after a bad reaction to his first chemotherapy treatment put him into a coma.

“I think you’re terrific,” Temple Israel member Shell Farber told Asher as he congratulated him after the Oct. 1 service.

Other folks who agree Asher is terrific are the 25 members of the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Choir who, led by their director Scott Coates, attended the Asher Stronger Shabbat service to sing the Misheberach song for healing and a few other numbers.

One song included lyrics about carrying someone on your shoulders. During the kiddush reception in the vestry after the service, a reporter asked some of the young singers if they felt like they were giving Asher a boost.

No, it’s the other way around, 13-year-old Kourdan Clark said. “We’re on his shoulders.”

Some of the words the young people sang were in Hebrew. Was that difficult to learn?

“No, we just kind of did it,” 13-year-old Ian Brinzo said.

Singers Peytin Watson, Apalonia Passetti and Arieana Anistead said their chorus also sometimes sings in Spanish, Italian, French and Latin.

Temple Israel chose to celebrate “Asher Stronger Shabbat” on Oct. 1, the Sabbeth between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, also known as “the Sabbath of Return.”

Asher is definitely happy he has returned to his friends at Chester Street School in Kingston, his mom said. “He loves people,” she said. “He’s very gregarious.”

Lots of people were praying for him to be restored to health, said Gerri Kaplan, coordinator of the Asher Strong Shabbat, who had a gold leaf engraved with Asher’s name so he could place it on the “Tree of Life” that decorates a wall in the vestry.

