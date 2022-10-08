🔊 Listen to this

Forty Fort mayor Brian Thomas, left, swears in Scott Roper to the Forty Fort Police Department during a meeting of Borough council held last Monday night.

This past week’s Forty Fort Borough Council meeting saw the swearing in of two new police officers, both Lackawanna College Police Academy grads and veterans of the U.S. military, to the borough’s force.

In a “Mayor’s Memo” posted to the borough Facebook page on Tuesday, Forty Fort mayor Brian Thomas congratulated Officers Scott Roper and Patrick Gill on joining the Forty Fort Police Department.

“I had the privilege at the Council meeting this week to swear in Officer Scott Roper and Officer Patrick Gill to the Forty Fort Police Department,” reads Thomas’s memo. “We welcome both of these fine men as they commit themselves to serving and protecting our community.”

Both Roper and Gill come to Forty Fort having served their country in the military; Roper in the U.S. Air Force and Gill in the U.S. Marine Corps.

For Roper, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, a former Forty Fort officer, according to Thomas in his memo.

Thomas also acknowledged the significance of these two hires as they bring the department’s number of full-time officers to six.

“This is a significant event for Forty Fort as for the first time in memory, we will have six full-time officers serving our community,” he said. “It is a very competitive process to recruit officers today and we are fortunate that these men made their personal commitments to serving Forty Fort.

“While most surrounding communities are struggling to even maintain a police force, we are expanding our department here in Forty Fort.”

Thomas praised borough police chief Daniel Hunsinger for his leadership, and praised “the entire department for creating a policing culture and environment that attracted these two new officers to Forty Fort.”