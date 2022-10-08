🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury indicted four men on drug trafficking charges.

The indictment alleged, Kevin Davis, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was a police officer for neighboring Hanover Township when he used his apartment as a stash house for the large-scale trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Also named in the indictment were Gerinardo “Gerry” Rivera, 52, of Plains Township, Ramon Severino Fernandez, also known as “Yuca,” 40, of Kingston, and Andrew Pope, 44 of Wilkes-Barre.

Initially charges against Davis and the others were filed last June on the local level and recently withdrawn. The case moved to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton.

The indictment alleged the men conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drugs between May 2021 and April of this year.

Rivera, Fernandez and Davis also face charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine on April 22.

Additionally, Rivera and Fernandez face charges of distributing the drugs on various dates between December 2021 and March 2022.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Gerald Karam said the case was the result of a joint investigation by state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“In addition to a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs, these defendants are charged with trafficking enough fentanyl to supply more than 16,000 doses on the streets of Wilkes-Barre and other communities in our district, and each dose is a potential overdose death waiting to happen,” Karam said Friday in a prepared statement.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro added, “Today’s indictment holds these defendants accountable for their role in trafficking dangerous drugs into our communities and fueling an epidemic that claims of 14 Pennsylvanians every day.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotic Investigations and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Hardik are prosecuting the case.

