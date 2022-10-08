🔊 Listen to this

A yield sign installed at the beginning of the entrance ramp to state Route 29 southbound in Sugar Notch has continuously been knocked down by wide-turning tractor-trailers leaving Hanover Industrial Estates.

SUGAR NOTCH — A traffic sign has become famous in Sugar Notch as watchful borough residents post on social media each time it gets knocked down.

The sign has been knocked down more times than in the 12 months since the bridge leading over Route 29 reopened in October 2021 after a two-year $4.4 million rehabilitation project to replace the deck. In one week in July, the sign was knocked down three times.

Each time the yield sign, which is attached to a pressure treated four-by-four wooded post, gets knocked down, PennDOT crews replace it.

Michael S. Taluto, safety press officer for PennDOT District 4-0, said a permanent fix is in the works to prevent the sign from being struck by wide-turning tractor trailers.

Taluto said he did not have estimates on the cost each time the yield sign and post is replaced.

Prior to the rehabilitation project that began in December 2019, the yield sign had the comfort of a concrete island for protection.

The concrete islands were dismantled before the bridge rehabilitation project began but were never replaced.