WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President and CEO of United Wyoming Valley, said research shows that reading just six books over the summer can keep a struggling reader from backsliding.

“Not all kids are fortunate enough to have books to read at home,” Jones said. “Our Tag In Summer Reading Program provides kids with books and the ice cream social is their reward. It’s a great way to encourage kids to read and continue learning, and be ready for the next grade.”

Kistler Elementary School students who participated in United Way’s “Tag In” summer reading program were rewarded with a free ice cream social this week.

The program inspires students to read and prevents the learning loss phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”

The ice cream social at Kistler Elementary School is the final event of the United Way’s summer reading program.

The program starts in June with a book fair where students in kindergarten through grade three are invited to pick out six free books to keep and read over the summer.

This year, local businesses and organizations, donated 10,175 gently used books to United Way’s “Tag In” Summer Reading Challenge.

More than 3,000 books were earmarked for the annual book fair and the remaining books were distributed to local early learning centers and schools throughout the Wyoming Valley.

“We are so grateful to the United Way for supporting our students,” said Corey Brenner, Principal of Kistler Elementary School. “Students need access to books to help improve their early literacy skills. The Tag In summer reading challenge gives students the inspiration and resources they need to have a better start to the school year.”

