LUZERNE — The plastic and paper Eric Adrianzen dropped into a garbage can stayed out of nearby Toby Creek and didn’t find its way downstream.

Along with more than a dozen others Friday morning Adrianzen worked on a section of Union Street in a state Department of Environmental Protection sponsored “Pick Up Pennsylvania” litter cleanup.

Adrianzen was more than glad to participate in the program aimed at cleaning up streams, rivers and waterways. “I don’t like litter. It’s disgusting,” he said.

After finishing his midnight shift and catching a nap, Adrianzen of Shickshinny put on a neon green vest, work gloves, grabbed a litter gripper and garbage can and went to work. “I guess you could say I’m an environmentalist,” he said.

Looking a little overdressed in a shirt and tie, but working next to Adrianzen nonetheless, Joe Buczynski, leaned over the guide rail to retrieve trash on the bank of the creek. Buczynski, the acting Regional Director of DEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilkes-Barre, encouraged citizens to get involved in cleanups in their communities.

“Anyone who frequents a local stream or creek, whether it be swimmers, people who like to fish or do other types of recreation, can tell you how unsightly it is to have to look at trash while trying to enjoy the water,” Buczynski said.

Members of the Luzerne County Citizens’ Blight Committee, and Keep Northeastern Pennsylvania Beautiful took up Buczynski’s call and pitched in for DEP’s fall campaign held from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. DEP, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup are sponsors and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful acts as coordinator. Their support provides registered events with free trash bags and gloves.

For someone who’s held regular Saturday cleanups for the past four years, Greg Griffin appreciated the emphasis DEP placed on the program.

“It’s encouraging that the state and the county and the municipalities have drawn a line in the sand, saying we cannot let our communities get littered anymore. Because, generally, where you have litter you have crime,” said Griffin of Swoyersville and founder of the Luzerne County Citizens’ Blight Committee.

“Pick Up Pennsylvania” began in 2004. During the 2021 campaign, DEP said, approximately 14,000 volunteers canvassed their communities and removed 745,380 pounds of trash and 99,200 pounds of tires from Pennsylvania’s lands, waterways and coastal regions.

Residents interested in participating in “Pick Up Pennsylvania” events can use the Events Calendar to join in cleanup events in their communities. Registration of a local event can be done at Organize an Event. Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations, and local governments are invited to participate.

