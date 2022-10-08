🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For the 10-minute hearing Friday, Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia kept his head down staring at the floor.

Cuevas-Heredia, 44, of Frothingham Street, Pittston, was before District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he plotted to have two girls and a woman killed.

State police, Luzerne County detectives and Pittston police alleged Cuevas-Heredia wanted to kill the girls and woman he is accused of sexually assaulting and orchestrated the kill scheme while jailed at the county correctional facility.

Investigators in December 2021 learned Cuevas-Heredia was soliciting inmates about hiring a hit-man to kill the three females.

Cuevas-Heredia negotiated prices with undercover investigators, first offering $65,000, then $20,000 and $8,000 as a down payment, court records say.

In telephone conversations, court records say, Cuevas-Heredia spoke in code referring to the two girls as “newer dents” and the woman as an “older dent in the rear.”

Cuevas-Heredia mailed jailhouse letters listing the names of the females and their locations as they have since moved to other states.

Investigators alleged Cuevas-Heredia made arrangements to have his mother deliver the $8,000 down payment to an undercover state police trooper in a parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.

His mother believed she was paying for a private detective to help with her son’s sexual assault cases.

Cuevas-Heredia waived three counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide, two counts of criminal attempt to intimidate a witness or victim and two counts of criminal use of communication facility to county court. He remains jailed without bail.

Reach Ed Lewis at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TLEdLewis