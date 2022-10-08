🔊 Listen to this

A plaque in the vestibule of the Osterhout Free Library also honors the Flynn family.

This is the restored 1849 ruby window that the Flynn Family supported in honor of John and Phyllis Allen Flynn.

This plaque in honor of the Flynns is positioned next to the ruby window at the Osterhout Free Library.

WILKES-BARRE — A multi-generational love of learning is behind the latest major donation to the Osterhout Free Library.

Members of the Flynn family gathered at the library on South Franklin Street Saturday morning for the formal dedication of a ruby-hued stained glass window restored thanks to a $20,000 donation spearheaded by Alison and John Flynn.

The ceremony included unveiling of a plaque honoring John J. Flynn, 88, who was in attendance Saturday, as well as his late wife, Phyllis Allen Flynn, “who shared with us their love of books and learning,” as noted by family members.

John Flynn made remarks on behalf of the family and then they enjoyed a tour of the Osterhout Free Library.

According to the library’s website, the ruby window dates to 1849. That is when the former First Presbyterian Church was constructed. The Osterhout Free Library opened in the former church in 1889, and the structure has been expanded several times since.

The library’s “Windows of Opportunity” program allows donors the chance to sponsor restored stained glass windows throughout the building.

For more information, visit https://osterhout.info/support-the-library/other-ways-to-give/.