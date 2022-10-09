🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation in the City of Wilkes-Barre downtown trick-or-treating event.

Upcoming meal distributions

• Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m., Luzerne County Community College, 521 Trailblazer Drive, Nanticoke. This meal distribution is sponsored by M & T Bank.

• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m., Leo E. Solomon Plains Elementary School, 41 Abbott St., Plains. This meal distribution is sponsored by Coal Creative.

• Sunday, Oct. 30, 12 p.m., near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre; check forkoverlove.org for exact location as the event nears. Please note this will be a park and walk-up distribution. Fork Over Love will be distributing meals, as well as child-sized smoothies from Nucleus Raw Foods. This distribution is sponsored by The Pawling Family Fund.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that feeds our neighbors like family by purchasing chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributing those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants. Fork Over Love has distributed more than 30,000 meals in neighborhoods in Luzerne County and reinvested more than $300,000 in our local restaurant economy. This includes meals delivered through Project Dash, as well as those delivered at more than 90 events throughout the county.

To learn more about upcoming events, you can subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Meals at the sites above will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.

For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.