ASHLEY — Two vehicles parked in the area of 15 N. Main St. were struck by what was described as black or dark blue older model pickup truck late Sunday night, borough police reported.

Police said the driver of the older model pickup truck fled the scene after colliding into the two parked vehicles at about 11:30 p.m.

One of the parked vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and was pushed backwards approximately 25 feet partially onto a sidewalk.

Police said the fleeing pickup truck should have noticeable front-end damage and was last seen traveling north on North Main Street toward Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone with information about the driver and pickup is asked to call Ashley Police at 570-822-6995.