HANOVER TWP. — Three people have been displaced but were all unharmed as crews responded to a house fire on Luzerne Street on Monday night.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those displaced.

Hanover Township fire chief Joseph Temerantz said that the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Monday from 65-67 Luzerne St. The initial calls indicated that the fire was burning in the back of the residence.

The structure was a double-block residence, but Temerantz said that only one of the two sides of the residence was occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and a fire marshal from the state police has been contacted.

There’s no word on the extent of the damage caused by the fire, or how long the three victims will be displaced.