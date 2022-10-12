🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council’s work session Tuesday night was recorded for public viewing, one of what appeared to be two firsts for the legislative body.

The session will be available for viewing Wednesday on the city’s website, wilkes-barre.city, so the public can have more information about the legislation Council will vote on during its regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Council does not permit the public to ask questions during the work session, but allows for public comment on pending legislation prior to the vote at the meeting.

Some Council members expressed surprise on having to vote on a new $7.8 million health insurance contract with Highmark for city employees.

Filling in for Mayor George Brown who had a family obligation to attend to, City Administrator Charlie McCormick brought up the insurance contract that was included in the list of items on the mayor’s agenda for the work session.

McCormick called on Bill Joyce of Joyce Insurance Risk Strategies to provide additional information. Joyce said at the request of the administration the company issued a Request for Proposals in June and received two responses. The company negotiated with Highmark which reduced its initial bid by a couple hundred thousand dollars. The cost is a 3.2% increase from the current contract.

“Can you just explain why we’re voting on this this year,” asked Council Chairman Beth Gilbert McBride.

McCormick said Council had done so in the past. The health insurance contract was up on Jan. 1 and Council had previously asked for time to review new insurance contracts. “Just bringing it before so it doesn’t get backed up,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever voted on this,” McBride said.

Councilman John Marconi also could not recall voting separately on a health insurance contract. He was concerned the contract would be included in the 2023 budget that has not been approved yet.

“I’m just a little nervous about maybe voting on something prior to the budget,” Marconi said.

“The budget is the best estimate of what’s available at the time,” McCormick replied. He added new collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing city employees haven’t been reached, but the estimated costs will be included in the budget to be presented Friday by Brown.

The other items to be voted on Thursday are:

• Amending the consumer fireworks section of the existing ordinance so it conforms with the new state law that went into effect at the end of September. It will be the first of two readings necessary for approval.

• An application by the city for upgrades of the roof, windows and flooring at the Osterhout Free Library through a $157,500 Keystone Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

• The sale of city-owned property at 110-112 Prospect St. to Milagros Corporan for $1,900. A vegetable garden will be planted on the lot.

• Hiring Borton-Lawson to provide engineering services for the downtown streetscape project at a contract price of $49,065.

• Awarding the hourly rate contract for traffic signalization maintenance to Richard Mellow Corp., the most qualified service provider.

• Awarding the hourly rate contract for street light maintenance to the lowest responsible bidder, Richard Mellow Corp. and the second lowest responsible bidder, Delta Electrical Systems, Inc. The contractors will be paid hourly rates,

• Awarding the contract for landscape and ground maintenance services to the most qualified service, American Landscaping. The contractor will take on work when the the Department of Public Works is overwhelmed. The work has been cleared with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 401 which represents DPW employees.

• Designating the city Operations Director to give approvals for all agreements through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Reimbursement Agreement System.

• Amending the Utilities ordinance to repeal the section on tappage fees because the fee schedule is contained in Building Regulations ordinance. It will be the first of two readings.

• The second and final reading to approve the ordinance for the Stormwater Management plan.

The resolution regarding the cornhole tournament to support the city’s new special needs park was pulled from the work session agenda.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.