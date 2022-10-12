🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city man and his wife were arraigned Wednesday on arrest warrants alleging he assaulted another man who attempted to break up a fight involving juveniles.

Gabriel Gonzalez, 37, of South Welles Street, assaulted the bystander while the fight was recorded by his wife, Samantha Gonzalez, 29, on Sept. 28, according to court records.

Samantha Gonzalez showed the video to a police officer but altered the footage prior to sending the video to police, court records say.

During the fight that happened in the area of South Sherman and Howard streets, police allege Sean Paul Birch, 22, of Spring Street, Wilkes-Barre, displayed a firearm that resulted in those gathered to watch the juveniles fight scatter.

Police allege two girls were fighting that was planned when a bystander stepped in to break it up prior to Birch displaying a firearm.

When the bystander attempted to stop the fight, Samantha Gonzalez’s husband, Gabriel Gonzalez, 37, assaulted the bystander who suffered a bruised face and possibly broken ribs, court records say.

As police investigated the fight, officers located two vehicles that were used to flee the scene parked near the Gonzalez residence.

Samantha Gonzalez showed her video to an officer.

In the video, court records say, Gabriel Gonzales was heard saying, “Leave that (expletive) one on one” to a group of school students gathered around the fight. Two girls were recorded fighting while Gabriel Gonzalez stood and watched, according to court records.

One person officiated the fight and kept spectators back as the bystander was recorded attempting to separate the two girls who were fighting.

Gabriel Gonzalez is seen in the video assaulting the bystander striking the bystander multiple times in the head and face, court records say.

An officer asked Samantha Gonzalez to surrender the video.

When she did, the video was altered from its original form, court records say.

Gabriel Gonzalez was charged with riot, corruption of minors, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Samantha Gonzalez was charged with riot, tampering with evidence and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The husband and wife were arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre and released on $25,000 unsecured bail, each.

An arrest warrant issued for Birch on Oct. 3 charges him with riot, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.