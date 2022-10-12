🔊 Listen to this

A screenshot of Leonard Galli taken from the Luzerne County Predator Catcher video.

WILKES-BARRE — A second plea deal has been offered to former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli charged with soliciting a minor for sex that were based on the efforts of the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

With plea negotiations ongoing, Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. continued Galli’s trial from Monday to Dec. 12.

Galli, 55, of Exeter, was charged Jan. 9, 2021 based on a confrontation with Musa Harris outside a Turkey Hill store in Plains Township in August 2020. Galli reportedly identified himself as “Paul” and was at the store to buy an iced tea.

Galli’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, described the encounter as a “vigilante sting operation.”

Harris posted the confrontation with Galli on his predator catcher youtube.com page.

Galli previously agreed to plea guilty to criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor at his preliminary hearing held Aug. 20, 2021.

When Galli backed out of the deal, prosecutors reinstated all charges to include charges of criminal solicitation to commit corruption of minors, corruption of minors, criminal use of communication facility, criminal attempt to have unlawful contact with a minor and a second count of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault.