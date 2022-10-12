Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad is seen being taken into custody in a Motorworld parking lot Wednesday afternoon following a lengthy chase. Forrester-Westad was wanted on multiple charges in several jurisdictions. Photo courtesy of Bob Kadluboski

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase.

Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.

Among the charges he was facing were retail theft from Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township, as well as traffic and motor vehicle violations and receiving stolen property in Duryea.

The department’s post said the 6’4” and 200-lb. Forrester-Westad had violent tendencies, was known to flee from police and had a history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.

— Staff Report