Ceremony marks debut of flagship Pa. location in Wilkes-Barre Township

🔊 Listen to this

Mark Tryniski, CEO of Community Bank, greets PGA Tour golfer Brandon Matthews, a Dupont native and Pittston Area product, at the ribbon cutting ceremony of Community Bank’s new 16,000-square-foot flagship building at 350 Liberty Plaza next to the Mohegan Sun Arena and the Marriott Residence Inn.

Community Bank on Wednesday opened its new 16,000-square-foot flagship building at 350 Liberty Plaza next to the Mohegan Sun Arena and the Marriott Residence Inn.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Community Bank N.A. President of PA Banking Barbara Maculloch Wednesday said the bank’s new flagship location “is home.”

“This is a place that will allow us to deepen our relationships with current customers and grow with new ones, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the community to this new location,” Maculloch said,

Community Bank held the official opening of its new 16,000-square-foot building at 350 Liberty Plaza next to the Mohegan Sun Arena and the Marriott Residence Inn. The new modern and conveniently located building is the focus for its Pennsylvania operations.

Maculloch said the flagship location integrates the latest state-of-the-art technology systems and design, creating a unique space for customers and employees.

The building includes three drive-thru lanes, two ATMs with plenty of parking options and a modern banking experience for customers.

“Our branches are a reflection of our people, from our employees and our customers to the communities we live and work in,” Maculloch said. “This flagship location really is home.”

Maculloch said the bank will employ 30 people in retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, human resources, cash management and public relations. She said the “flagship” location gives Community Bank an increased presence in the region.

“It feels like we’ve arrived,” Maculloch said. “Community Bank is now on the map — we are taking banking relationships to a new level.”

Maculloch said all banks offer pretty much the same services, but at Community Bank, she said the focus will always be on delivering the best experience for every customer served.

“That’s what is important to us,” Maculloch said. “Our competition is very strong. It’s our top priority to treat people the best we can.”

Mark Tryniski, CEO of Community Bank at its corporate headquarters in suburban Syracuse, N.Y., said he is thrilled to see the “new, beautiful building that Barb has been dreaming about.”

And Tryniski quickly noted that Community Bank is not about the building.

“We’re about the people,” he said. “We want our customers to have an incredible banking experience when they enter this building.”

Standing next to Tryniski was PGA Tour golfer Brandon Matthews, a Dupont native and Pittston Area product, who reached a sponsorship deal with Community Bank back in May. Matthews said he was proud to be able to represent the local brand.

“I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Matthews said of Community Bank. “I’m very thankful for them to be a partner of mine and I wear this logo proudly. Community Bank supports every community where they are located. I’m proud to partner with them.”

Construction of the new facility began on June 2, 2021, on the 2.277-acre parcel and the flagship location officially welcomed customers on Sept. 26.

For more information about Community Bank’s branches, products and services visit cbna.com.

Community Bank System Inc. operates more than 215 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank N.A., and has been serving its communities for more than 155 years.

With over $15.5 billion in assets, the DeWitt, N.Y.-headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest financial institutions.

Community Bank N.A. has consistently been ranked among the top-performing U.S. banks in America by Forbes Magazine since the list was first published in 2009. In addition, Community Bank was ranked on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 List and Forbes World’s Best Banks 2022 List.

Community Bank System Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the company’s stock trades under the symbol “CBU.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.