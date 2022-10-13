🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17, as workers replace a bridge.

The roadway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The lengthy closure is needed for crews to safely demolish the current bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, while replacing it with a new steel superstructure that will be installed.

The construction technique being used — Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) — eliminates the need for months or years of single-lane traffic patterns and other motorist restrictions by closing that part of the roadway for a limited period over a weekend.

The new superstructure, which has been under construction since March 2022, is being built near the existing bridge. The 90-foot-long bridge opened to traffic on April 1, 1957, and today carries roughly 30,000 vehicles per day, combined north/south.

For 55 hours, the PA Turnpike will implement a detour of I-476 in both directions. Motorists are urged to avoid the area, if possible, but if travelling in this region, drivers should pay close attention to the orange and black directional signs.

