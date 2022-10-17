🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 247 Lakeside Dr., Lake Silkworth, on Friday.

Police said the search warrant was the result of a year long investigation that resulted in the arrest of Anthony John Deyo, 36 and Brittany Kline, 36, on drug trafficking offenses.

Police said they found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, tranquilizers, marijuana, fraudulent Pennsylvania inspection stickers, packaging materials and cash from the residence.

Deyo was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.

Kline was charged with a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort arraigned Deyo, who was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $60,000 bail, and Kline, who was released on her own recognizance.

Police in Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Jackson Township and Dallas Borough assisted in the investigation.