🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A Hazleton man released from state prison in March after serving two years for robbing a bank in Hanover Township was charged with threatening his ex-girlfriend and smashing windows on her vehicle.

Newport Township police allege Aaron Lee Fernandez, 32, of Peace Street, chased his ex-girlfriend threatening her with a firearm and forced his way inside her residence on Rock Street on Thursday.

Fernandez grabbed a bat from inside her residence that he used to smash windows on her vehicle, police allege.

Court records say his mother, Alicia Fernandez, 50, arrived at the Rock Street residence where she screamed at her son’s ex-girlfriend about his possessions. When the ex-girlfriend exited her residence, she noticed Fernandez sitting inside his vehicle, court records say.

Fernandez allegedly chased the woman with a handgun in his hand and yelled he was going to, “(Expletive) her up.”

After ripping down a door, Fernandez grabbed a bat he allegedly used to smash windows on her vehicle before fleeing with his mother.

Fernandez, of Peace Street, was arraigned Saturday by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on two counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, stalking, criminal trespass, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. Fernandez was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Barilla deemed him a danger to society.

Alicia Fernandez, same address as her son, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.

Alicia Fernandez once described her son as having a “heart of gold” during his sentencing hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Feb. 24, 2020, for robbing the M&T Bank branch on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township police in court records say Fernandez and a second person robbed the bank on May 22, 2019, and fled in a Ford Mustang, throwing money out the car window along Interstate-81 when they noticed a tracking device in the bank bag.

Vough sentenced Fernandez to two-years to seven-years in state prison.

Records from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections say Fernandez was released March 23, 2022.

In an unrelated case, Hazleton police charged Fernandez with threatening to kill his mother’s boyfriend by sending him numerous text messages in August.